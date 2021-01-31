Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 31, 2021, 02:53 pm

Indian cricket team batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will be keen to get the job done in the upcoming four-Test series against England, starting February 5. Pujara played a defining role in the recently concluded Australia-India Test series Down Under. His substance and graft helped India win the series 2-1. Pujara has performed well at home, here we look at the records he can script.

Runs Pujara can surpass Azhar's tally for Team India

Pujara has accumulated 6,111 runs in 81 Test matches at an average of 47.74. He has amassed 18 tons and 28 fifties, with a best of 206*. Pujara needs 105 more to surpass Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 6,215 in terms of career Test runs. By achieving this feat, Pujara will become the ninth-highest run-scorer for Team India in Tests.

Versus England Pujara nearing the 1,500-run mark against England

In 18 Tests against England, Pujara has scored 1,339 runs at 44.63. He has hit five tons and three fifties. Pujara is the eighth-highest run-scorer for India against England in Tests. He needs 17 runs more to surpass Kapil Dev's tally of 1,355. Pujara needs 161 runs to register the 1,500-run mark against England. He could become only the seventh Indian to do so.

Record Pujara can script this record against England

Pujara has featured in nine Tests against England on home soil. So far, he has scored 839 runs at an average of 64.53. He also has four tons and a fifty against England at home. Notably, the right-handed batsman needs 161 more to register 1,000 runs against England at home.

Analysis Pujara will relish the battle against England