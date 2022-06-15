Sports

Sunil Chhetri becomes joint-5th highest international goal-scorer: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 15, 2022, 05:12 pm 3 min read

Sunil Chhetri has equaled the tally of Ferenc Puskas (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

The Indian men's football team maintained its perfect start in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The spirited Blue Tigers tamed Hong Kong 4-0 and had earlier sealed wins against Afghanistan (2-1) and Cambodia (2-0). In the 4-0 rout versus Hong Kong, veteran striker Sunil Chhetri was among the goals. He scored the side's second to become the joint-fifth highest scorer in international football.

India India qualify for AFC Cup with three straight wins

India were superb versus Hong Kong in their concluding group D league fixture of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying final round at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. India topped the group with nine points, scoring eight goals and conceding one. With this win, India sealed their second consecutive Asian Cup main-round berth for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chhetri has been a long servant of the Indian football team and his consistency deserves plaudits.

To be among the top five scorers in international football is a special achievement.

He has always delivered the goods for the Blue Tigers, leading by an example.

Chhetri has also played a crucial role in helping India secure three straight wins in the qualifying games.

Goals Four goals for Chhetri in the Qualifiers

Chhetri was the star for India, scoring the second goal for India versus Hong Kong. He collected a fine cross, keeping his composure and then firing the ball past the Hong Kong keeper. Notably, Chhetri scored in all three matches for India. He netted twice versus Cambodia, one against Afghanistan, and one versus Hong Kong. With four goals, he topped the scoring chart.

84 goals Chhetri equals the tally of Ferenc Puskas

The goal against Hong Kong was Chhetri's 84th. The veteran ace equaled the tally of legendary Ferenc Puskas, who scored 84 goals for Hungary. Only four players have more goals than Chhetri. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the tally with 117 goals for Portugal. Iran's Ali Daei managed 109 goals. Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari netted 89 goals. Argentina super star Lionel Messi has 86 goals.

Returns Chhetri has scored four goals this year for India

The 37-year-old Chhetri made his India debut in 2005. Since then, he has been ruthless, scoring continuously. His best returns in a calendar year was in 2011, when he hammered 13 goals. This year, he has four goals in four matches. His 84 goals have come in a total of 129 appearances.

Information Chhetri has lifted these trophies with India

Chhetri won the AFC Challenge Cup with India in 2008. He has also won three SAFF Championships (2011, 2015, 2021). He won the Nehru Cup with India on three occasions as well. He has also won two Intercontinental Cups.

Awards Chhetri has won multiple individual awards

In terms of individual awards and recognition, Chhetri has bagged six AIFF Player of the Year trophies. He has won three FPAI Indian Player of the Year awards. He has been adjudged SAFF Player of the Tournament thrice. He was the SAFF Championship top scorer in 2011 and 2021. He has also won the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and Khel Ratna Award.

Information Chhetri will aim to score 100-plus goals

Chhetri is 16 goals away to reach the triple-digit mark. He will be keen to achieve the same with Messi vying for the same as well. Both players will join Ronaldo and Daei in terms of scoring 100-plus goals.