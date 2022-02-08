Sports

T20 WC: India-Pakistan match tickets sold out in five minutes

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 08, 2022, 07:12 pm 2 min read

India will take on Pakistan on October 23 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

India will kick off their 2022 Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. The tickets for the event, which went on sale (general public) on February 7, were sold out within five minutes. The 2022 T20 WC will kick off on October 16, with the final slated on November 13.

Context Why does this story matter?

The tickets for the T20 WC, which will be held across seven venues, are now on sale.

It is understood that nearly 2,00,000 tickets got sold during the pre-sale period.

Interestingly, the tickets for India's second group game have also been snapped out even though their opponents for the same are yet to be known.

India will play their second game at SCG.

Matches A look at the top five selling matches

Here are the top five selling matches India versus Pakistan on October 23, MCG. WC final on November 13, MCG. South Africa versus Bangladesh and India versus Group A runner-up (double-header) on October 27, SCG. Australia versus New Zealand on October 22, SCG. Australia versus England and Afghanistan versus Group B runner-up (double-header) on October 2, MCG.

Statement Michelle Enright on WC's ticket sale

"The response from the fans has been fantastic," ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said. "We know that so far our ticket purchasers are predominantly residing in Australia, so to have two match-days with General Ticket allocations all sold that feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa shows the passion for cricket from fans in those communities," she added.

Fixtures India's complete schedule

India will take on Pakistan in the opener. They will face the runners-up of Group A at the SCG on October 27. They will be up against SA in Perth on October 30. In their fourth game, they will face Bangladesh in Adelaide (November 2). India will play their last game against the winner of Group B on November 6 in Melbourne.