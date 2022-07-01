Sports

India announce two squads for England T20Is; Rohit Sharma returns

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 01, 2022, 09:33 am 3 min read

India have named two squad for T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball leg in England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Thursday, named two T20I squads - one for the series opener and the other for the remaining two games. Arshdeep Singh receives a call-up to the ODI squad, while Hardik Pandya returns to the ODI set-up. Here are further details.

T20Is Test regulars would not play the first T20I

The squad for the first T20I includes the majority of players from the Ireland series. Test regulars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant have been rested from the series opener. Meanwhile, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh would not feature in the second and third T20Is.

Information India's squad for 1st T20I

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Information India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

Information India's squad for ODI series

India's squad for three ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Hooda Deepak Hooda named in both T20I squads

It is to note that all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been named in both T20I squads. He was adjudged the Player of the Series in Ireland earlier this week. The right-handed batter opened in the first game and slammed an unbeaten 47. He became just the fourth Indian to register a T20I ton in the final game (104). His exploits helped India post 225/7.

Talking points A look at other talking points

Uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh, who grabbed eyeballs in IPL 2022, earns an ODI call-up. His compatriot Umran Malik retains his spot in the T20I side. All-rounder Hardik Pandya returns to the 50-over fold, having last played an ODI in July 2021. The ODI squad also includes Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the West Indies series at home.

Schedule England vs India: Schedule for white-ball series

England and India will be engaged in the white-ball series after the conclusion of the one-off Test. The T20I series will commence on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will host the next two T20Is (July 9 and 10). The three ODIs will be held at Kennington Oval (July 12), Lord's (July 14), and Old Trafford (July 17).