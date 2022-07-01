Sports

Manchester United agree fee for Tyrell Malacia: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 01, 2022, 03:00 am 2 min read

Malacia is on the verge of joining Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@europacnfleague)

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Dutch side Feyernoord for Tyrell Malacia. The left-back is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford, making him the club's first signing of the 2022 summer transfer window. Notably, Lyon had a deal agreed for the player before United hijacked a move. Here we present further details and the stats of Malacia.

Numbers Malacia's numbers for Feyenoord

Malacia has played 136 times for Feyenoord since making his debut in 2017. Of late he grew in prominence, making 50 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch side in 2021-22. Overall, he has netted four goals. He had made 98 appearances in the Dutch first division, scoring four goals. He has also made 26 appearances in Europe.

Context Why does this story matter?

French club Lyon were waiting for Malacia to travel for a medical and sign a contract, but on Monday United entered the race and hijacked the move.

As per The Guardian, United have a £15.7m deal in place, including add-ons for the 22-year-old.

United are aiming to reach an agreement on personal terms. Feelings are positive in United's camp.

Success Malacia managed to win two trophies with Feyenoord

The player has won the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord in 2017-18. He won the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2018. He was also a runner-up with the side in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Notably, he was named in the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season in 2021-22.

Information Malacia's signing could see Telles and Williams depart

United already have Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the left-back position alongside Brandon Williams. With Malacia's signing, reports claim that both Telles and Williams could be off loaded. Malacia will vie for a berth alongside Shaw.

League Comparing his Eredivisie numbers with United's left-backs in PL 2021-22

Malacia managed one goal compared to zero for the others. He and Telles made four assists each and were above Shaw (3) and Williams (1). Malacia had 1.6 shots per 90 minutes compared to Telles' 0.5, Shaw's 0.3, and Williams' 0.2. He clocked 66.6% successful dribbles per 90 minutes compared to Telles' 58.3%, Shaw and Williams' 50% each. His pass percentage was also higher.