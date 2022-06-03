Sports

UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Portugal hold Spain: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Spain and Portugal managed a 1-1 draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@SeFutbol)

Portugal held Spain 1-1 in their UEFA Nations League 2022-23 League A Group 2 match. Last edition's finalist, Spain, scored the opener in the 25th minute via Alvaro Morata. Andre Horta equalized late on for Portugal, tucking home Joao Cancelo's cross. Notably, all of the last five meetings between the two nations have been draws. Here are further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Spain's Morata scored the opening goal, finishing off a sound move involving Gavi and Pablo Sarabia. Horta then came off the bench and scored from Cancelo's cross in the 82nd minute. Spain left-back Jordi Alba missed a glorious chance as he headed wide from eight yards out. Spain had more of the possession and attempts but both sides had two shots on target each.

Stats Key numbers for Spain and Morata

As per Opta, Spain have now gone six games in a row without beating Portugal (D5 L1). This is their worst current run against any other team in all competitions. Morata has scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Spain in all competitions. He is now the joint-seventh highest scorer in the nation's history alongside Emilio Butragueno (26 goals in 69 apps).

Other match Switzerland lose versus Czech Republic

In the other League A Group 2 match, the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 to take three crucial points. The Swiss side dominated the game both in terms of shots on target and possession but an own goal Djibril Sow in the second half saw them fall short. Spain face Czech Republic next on June 6 (IST) before taking on the Swiss unit.

Matches Wales suffer defeat; England and France in action tonight

In League A Group 4, Wales went ahead against Poland but two late second-half goals saw the hosts run winners on the night. In the upcoming games, England face Hungary in a crucial League A Group 3 match tonight. Nations League holders France take on face Denmark in League A Group 1.