2022 Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal beats Ricardas Berankis in second round

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 01, 2022, 12:33 am 2 min read

Rafa has progressed to the 3rd round (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Rafael Nadal has remained on course for a 23rd career Grand Slam title and a third successive one this year after progressing to the third round of 2022 Wimbledon. Nadal went on to beat Ricardas Berankis in four sets. The match was suspended for a while due to rain. Earlier in the first round, the Spaniard had downed Francisco Cerundolo in four sets.

Numbers Key numbers for Rafa

With this win, Nadal has raced to a 32-3 win-loss record in 2022. The Spaniard has maintained his 100% record in Grand Slams this year. He has won 16 matches in a row. Rafa had earlier won the 2022 Australian Open and then claimed the trophy at Roland Garros. Nadal has extended his ATP win-loss record against Berankis to 2-0.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas to face Kyrgios in the 3rd round

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. As per ATP, Tsitsipas struck 29 winners and broke the Thompson six times, which has helped him race to a 2-0 record in the head-to-head meetings. He also holds an 8-2 record on the surface this season. Tsitsipas will face Nick Kyrgios in the third round, who beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

Information 55-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Nadal has raced to a 55-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Overall at Slams, his win-loss record reads 307-41. He has reached the third round at Wimbledon now for the 10th time.

Results Other key results in men's singles

12th seed Diego Schwartzman was stunned by Liam Broady in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, 6-7, 1-6 contest. Richard Gasquet beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. 11th seed Taylor Fritz beat Alastair Gray 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. 13th seed Denis Shapovalov was beaten by Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. 27th Lorenzo Sonego beat Hugo Gaston 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Information Key stats from the Rafa-Berankis match

Nadal won the match 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. He managed to serve 13 aces compared to Berankis' three. In terms of double faults, he committed four compared to his opponent's three. Nadal converted four of the 16 break points and won 131 points.