ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic slips out of top two

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 13, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Medvedev has replaced Djokovic in the ATP Rankings (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has slipped out of the top two of the ATP Rankings. Russia's Daniil Medvedev has replaced the former at the top even though he lost the Libema Open final. The Serbian has slipped out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years. Meanwhile, Germany's Alexander Zverev now occupies the second spot in the rankings.

Djokovic holds the record for spending the most number of weeks (373) as the top-ranked players (ATP Rankings).

He broke Roger Federer's record of spending 310 weeks at the top last year.

The former has also finished as the ATP year-end number one a record seven times.

This is the first time since 2018 that he has fallen out of the top two.

Information Djokovic has spent over 10 years at the top

Djokovic first held the number one ranking in July 2011. He is one of three players to spend over 10 years as the top-ranked player, the others being Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian has also been at the top for 122 consecutive weeks.

Medvedev Medvedev lost the Libema Open final

Medvedev, who overtook Djokovic in the ATP Rankings, now has 7,950 points at the top. He faced a shock defeat to Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven in the final of Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch. The former was in pursuit of his second title on grass courts. Medvedev would have surpassed Djokovic in the rankings regardless of the result.

Stats A look at Medvedev's career stats

Medvedev has a career win-loss record of 244-107. He has won a total of 13 singles titles. The Russian is 54-20 in Grand Slams (win percentage of 73). He won his maiden and only major in 2021 at the US Open. Medvedev has also reached the final of the Australian Open twice (2021 and 2022). He lost the 2022 Australian Open final to Nadal.

Others What about others?

Zverev gained one place to climb to a career-best second spot. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has moved to the fifth spot (career-best). Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, ranked fourth, is just 245 points behind his long-time rival Djokovic. The former now has an opportunity to rise to the top for the first time since February 2020. Nadal has spent 209 weeks at the top.

Rankings ATP Rankings (as of June 13, 2022)

A look at the ATP Rankings (as of June 13, 2022) 1) Daniil Medvedev (7,950) 2) Alexander Zverev (7,075) 3) Novak Djokovic (6,770) 4) Rafael Nadal (6,525) 5) Casper Ruud (5,050) 6) Stefanos Tsitsipas (4,945) 7) Carlos Alcaraz (4,893) 8) Andrey Rublev (4,125) 9) Felix Auger-Aliassime (3,895) 10) Matteo Berrettini (3,570)