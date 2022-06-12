Sports

Tim van Rijthoven beats Daniil Medvedev to win Libema Open

Jun 12, 2022

Tim van Rijthoven defeated Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch. The former claimed his maiden ATP title, beating Medvedev 6-4, 6-1. Earlier, Rijthoven stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime to qualify for his maiden ATP final. The world number two was in pursuit of his second title on grass courts. Here are the key stats.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Rijthoven won a total of 60 points in the match. His rival Medvedev smashed as many as six aces. The former won 27 receiving points and four out of 10 break points. Rijthoven won 84% points on the first serve and 70% points on the second serve. He claimed a total of eight points in a row. Medvedev recorded three double-faults.

Information ATP Rankings: Medvedev set to overtake Djokovic

Regardless of the result, Medvedev would overtake world number one Novak Djokovic in the ATP Rankings on Monday (once points from the French Open are out). In February this year, the Russian had surpassed Djokovic (361 weeks) before the latter reclaimed the spot.

Twitter Post Medvedev heaps praise on Tim van Rijthoven

Feat A memorable ATP Tour debut for Rijthoven

Tim van Rijthoven won the first ATP tournament he featured in. Earlier this year, the Dutch had a third-round exit in the qualifying stage of the French Open. In February, he reached the final of Forli 4, an ATP Challenger tournament. Rijthoven lost to Jack Draper in the summit clash. Interestingly, Rijthoven does not even own a Challenger title.