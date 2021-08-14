Alexander Zverev vs Big Three: Here is the statistical comparison

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 03:25 pm

Alexander Zverev vs Big Three: A look at the statistical comparison

German star Alexander Zverev recently secured a historic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He also upset world number one Novak Djokovic (semi-finals) en route to the gold medal clash. The German has played Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal twice this season, but is yet to face Swiss ace Roger Federer. Here is a statistical comparison between Zverev and the Big Three.

Career

A look at the career stats of Zverev

Zverev has a win-loss record of 284-136. He is 58-24 at Grand Slams. The 24-year-old has recorded his most Slam match-wins at the French Open (18-6). Zverev has a 16-6 record at the Australian Open. He hasn't crossed the fourth round at Wimbledon (11-6). Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final (13-6). This remains his only final appearance (Grand Slams).

vs Djokovic

Djokovic has a lead of 6-3 over Zverev

Zverev has locked horns with Djokovic a total of nine times. The Serbian leads the head-to-head series 6-3. Notably, Zeverv won the first-ever encounter between the two players. He beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the final of ATP Masters 1000 Rome. His two other wins against Djokovic came at the ATP Finals (final) and Tokyo 2020 Olympics (semi-finals).

Information

Djokovic has won five of last six encounters against Zverev

Djokovic has won five of the last six encounters against Zverev (Australian Open 2021, ATP Cup 2021, ATP Finals 2020 and 2018, and Roland Garros 2019). Zverev claimed his first victory against Djokovic since 2018 after winning the Tokyo Games semi-finals.

vs Nadal

Nadal won the first five matches against Zverev

Zverev has faced Nadal too nine times. Here as well, Nadal leads the head-to-head series 6-3. Nadal won the first five matches between them from 2016 to 2018. Zverev claimed his first victory against Nadal at the 2019 ATP Finals. He won the next two encounters as well (ATP Masters 1000 Paris and ATP Masters 1000 Madrid) before Nadal bounced back (in Rome).

vs Federer

Zverev has a 4-3 lead over Federer

Zverev and Federer have squared off seven times. The German is slightly ahead in the head-to-head matches (4-3) Both players won alternately from 2016 to 2017 (ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Federer, Halle 2016: Zverev, Halle 2017: Federer, ATP Masters 1000 Canada: Zverev, ATP Finals: Federer). Notably, Zverev has won the last two matches against Federer (2018 ATP Finals and 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai).

Feats

Notable feats of Zverev

In 2018, Zverev defeated Federer and Djokovic en route to the the ATP Finals title. He became the first player to beat the top-two seeds in the semi-finals and final of the event since Andre Agassi in 1990. In 2021, Zverev joined Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem as the third player to defeat Nadal on clay, Djokovic on hard, and Federer on grass.