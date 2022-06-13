Sports

Decoding the stats of Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 13, 2022, 05:36 pm 3 min read

Nadal has won Wimbledon twice (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal has been undergoing treatment for a nerve issue in his left foot which perturbed him during the 2022 French Open. Despite the pain, the Spaniard ended up winning his 14th Roland Garros title. Nadal's uncle Toni, on Monday, informed that the former could feature at Wimbledon this year. Here, we decode the stats of Nadal at the grass-court Slam.

Context Why does this story matter?

By winning the 2022 French Open, Nadal extended his Grand Slams tally to 22.

Known as the King of Clay, Nadal has won as many as 13 of these titles at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard hasn't quite managed to replicate this success at Wimbledon, having won just two titles.

However, he has the required form to win his first Wimbledon honor since 2010.

Stats Nadal is 53-12 at Wimbledon

Out of the four Grand Slams, Nadal has won the least number of matches at Wimbledon. He has a win-loss record of 53-12 in the tournament. The Spaniard has won Wimbledon twice (2008 and 2010). Nadal has reached the final once and semi-final twice at the tournament ever since. He could not go past the fourth round at Wimbledon from 2012 to 2017.

Information Nadal reached semis in 2018 and 2019

Nadal last competed at Wimbledon in 2019. He reached the semi-finals, losing just one set. In the penultimate clash, Roger Federer defeated Nadal in four sets. The latter also reached this stage in 2018 where Djokovic downed him in a five-set thriller.

Classic The greatest tennis match!

Nadal won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2008 after defeating Federer in what is regarded as the greatest tennis match. The duo met in Wimbledon final for the third consecutive year. Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 after over four hours. The former became the third man in the open era to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Do you know? Nadal ended this streak of Wimbledon

After winning the 2008 Championships, Nadal put an end to Federer's streak of five consecutive Wimbledon titles (2003-07) and 65 straight grass-court wins. The latter was vying to break Bjorn Borg's record winning five consecutive titles at Wimbledon.

Record Will Nadal win the Channel Slam again?

In 2010, Nadal overcame Tomas Berdych to clinch his second Wimbledon title. He became the first Big Three player to achieve the Channel Slam (French Open-Wimbledon double) twice. Notably, Borg has won Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year thrice (1978-80). If Nadal wins Wimbledon this time, he will become the first man since Borg to win the Channel Slam on three occasions.