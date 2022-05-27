Sports

2022 French Open: Vintage Rafael Nadal marches on

2022 French Open: Vintage Rafael Nadal marches on

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 09:22 pm 2 min read

Nadal has won his 108th match at Roland Garros (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

21-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal, overcame Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the 2022 French Open on Friday. Nadal sealed victory with a convincing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win. Nadal, who became only the third man to win 300 matches at Grand Slams after Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the previous round, claimed his 108th win in Paris.

Wins A 301-41 win-loss record at Slams for Nadal

Nadal has a 108-3 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has also extended his tally at Grand Slams to 301-41. Nadal has a 10-0 record at Slams this year after having won the 2022 Australian Open. This is the sixth successive season in which Nadal has reached the fourth round. He was ousted in the third round in 2016.

2022 Nadal has a 28-2 win-loss record this year

Nadal has extended his win-loss record this year to 28-2. He started the year by winning a trophy in Melbourne before sealing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam crown. He won the Mexican Open and Indian Wells next. He lost in the quarters at the Madrid Open before a second-round exit in Rome. He is vying for his fifth title this year.

Title Nadal eyes his 22nd major title

Nadal had entered the 2022 French Open with 13 titles, the most at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He missed out on a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title last year, having lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Spaniard could go the extra mile this time. He is set to secure a record-extending 22nd major title.