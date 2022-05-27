Sports

2022 French Open: Leylah Fernandez progresses; Victoria Azarenka ousted

2022 French Open: Leylah Fernandez progresses; Victoria Azarenka ousted

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 10:48 pm 3 min read

Leylah Fernandez enjoyed a prolific third-round victory (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Victoria Azarenka failed to reach the fourth round of the 2022 French Open after being beaten by Jil Teichmann 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 on Friday. Number 17 seed Leylah Fernandez reached the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time. She won a thrilling 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 contest against number 14 seed Belinda Bencic. The match lasted for two hours and 49 minutes.

Azarenka Crunch numbers for Azarenka

Azarenka now has a 28-15 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she enjoys a 145-54 win-loss record at Slams. Notably, Azarenka now has a 14-9 win-loss tally in 2022. Azarenka now has a 1-1 record against Teichmann. She had beaten Teichmann at the 2022 Australian Open prior to this. Meanwhile, Teichmann now has a 6-10 record at Slams, including 3-1 at Roland Garros.

H2H Fernandez maintains 100% record versus Bencic

This is the second time 19-year-old Fernandez has reached the second week of a Grand Slam. She had done so during last year's run to the US Open final. The Canadian saved two set points in the first set and after surrendering an early break in the second, she made a comeback. She now has a 2-0 win-loss record versus Bencic.

Sasnovich Sasnovich ends Kerber's journey

Aliaksandra Sasnovich continued her fine form at the 2022 French Open. Sasnovich, who ousted Emma Raducanu in the previous round, dug deep to prevail against Angelique Kerber. She won the contest 6-4, 7-6. Sasnovich has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career (also 2018 Wimbledon). She has a 26-27 win-loss record at Slams.

Duo Wins for Gauff and Mertens

Coco Gauff sealed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Kaia Kanepi in the third round. Gauff fired six aces compared to Kanepi's two. She also converted five of the 10 break points. The teenager now has an 8-2 record at Roland Garros. Joining Gauff in the fourth round was Elise Mertens. She overcame Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

Anisimova Anisimova reaches fourth round after Muchova retires

Amanda Anisimova has reached the fourth round after Karolina Muchova retired midway in the match. Anisimova lost the first set 6-7 before sealing the second 6-2. She had a 3-0 lead in the third over Muchova, who was forced out. The 20-year-old Anisimova has a 10-4 win-loss record in Paris. The 2019 semi-finalist has booked successive fourth round appearances in Slams this year.

Cornet Alize Cornet ousts Jelena Ostapenko

Alize Cornet ousted Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round of the French Open. Cornet sealed a 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 win over the 13th seed. With this win, Corney has taken a 3-2 lead over Ostapenko in the career head-to-head meetings to date. The Frenchwoman has a 21-17 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall at Grand Slams, she has 70-63 win-loss record.