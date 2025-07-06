'Metro... In Dino' shows growth, earns ₹9.5cr in two days

Despite the growth, Metro... In Dino's earnings are still below expectations. The film, which is primarily aimed at multiplex audiences, needs to maintain a strong performance during the weekdays to secure its place in the second week of release. It faces tough competition from other films like Maa, F1, and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Financial requirements

Film needs to net ₹55 crore to break even

To break even, Metro... In Dino reportedly needs to net around ₹55 crore in India. The film's overseas collections have not been as strong as expected, putting all the pressure on its domestic performance. Metro... In Dino boasts an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit Life...In A Metro. It will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.