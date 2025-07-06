'Metro... In Dino' shows growth, earns ₹9.5cr in two days
What's the story
Anurag Basu's latest directorial venture, Metro... In Dino, has shown a significant increase in its box office performance on the second day of release. After a lukewarm start with ₹3.5 crore on Friday, the film's earnings jumped to an estimated ₹6 crore on Saturday, per Sacnilk. The total collection now stands at approximately ₹9.5 crore.
Box office outlook
Film faces tough competition from other releases
Despite the growth, Metro... In Dino's earnings are still below expectations. The film, which is primarily aimed at multiplex audiences, needs to maintain a strong performance during the weekdays to secure its place in the second week of release. It faces tough competition from other films like Maa, F1, and Sitaare Zameen Par.
Financial requirements
Film needs to net ₹55 crore to break even
To break even, Metro... In Dino reportedly needs to net around ₹55 crore in India. The film's overseas collections have not been as strong as expected, putting all the pressure on its domestic performance. Metro... In Dino boasts an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit Life...In A Metro. It will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.