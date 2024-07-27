In short Simplifying... In short Netflix has announced its first-ever action-fantasy series, 'Rakt Brahmand', produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films, with a poster featuring a blood-dripping crown.

Netflix officially announces 'Rakt Brahmand' with poster featuring blood-dripping crown

What's the story Raj & DK's creative universe is expanding! Netflix has officially announced a new partnership with acclaimed creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), for an ambitious action-fantasy thriller series titled Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Set in a fantastical kingdom, the forthcoming series promises bloody action sequences, spectacular visuals, and a gripping narrative. The project is currently in its early stages, with casting set to begin soon.

On Saturday, taking to X/Twitter, the duo shared a striking poster featuring a crown dripping with blood, accompanied by the caption: "We've got BIGGGGGG news that'll stir your blood! We're thrilled to announce our first-ever action-fantasy series, (sic)." Raj & DK will be joining forces with director Rahi Anil Barve and writer Sita Menon under their production company, D2R Films, for Rakht Brahmand. Barve is recognized for his critically acclaimed 2018 feature film debut Tumbbad, lauded for its visual storytelling.

Creators expressed excitement over the new Netflix collaboration

Speaking about their collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK expressed their enthusiasm for the project. They described it as "uncharted territory" which makes the venture even more thrilling. Their goal is to create a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of fantastical tales from childhood. Notably, this collaboration follows their successful joint venture on the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested an ensemble cast for the series

Recently, reports suggested that new dad Ali Fazal snagged the lead role in the upcoming fantasy drama, following earlier speculation naming Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead. According to the report, Fazal is expected to star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with Wamiqa Gabbi also set to play a key role in the ensemble cast. However, there is no official confirmation regarding either casting choice at this time.

What more do we know about the series?

A six-part limited series, it commenced filming in Mumbai. Fazal is expected to shoot for it throughout August. According to the previous report, the director has crafted a world that is mysterious and fantastical, a realm that has not been previously explored in Indian cinema. Initially conceived as a feature film, it was adapted into a web series due to the extensive material that couldn't be condensed into a movie format. It is targeting a Netflix premiere in late 2025.