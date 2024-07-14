In short Simplifying... In short Prithviraj Sukumaran's successful film, 'The Goat Life', is set to premiere on Netflix.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'The Goat Life' to debut on Netflix soon

What's the story Prithviraj Sukumaran's hit film, The Goat Life, is set for a Netflix release on July 19. The announcement was made by Netflix India via their Instagram page, stating: "A story of courage, hope, and survival. Idhu Najeebinte athijeevana katha. #Aadujeevitham is coming to Netflix on July 19 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi!" The Blessy directorial will be simultaneously released in these five languages. It was released in the theaters on March 28.

Sukumaran had back-to-back successes in the form of Salaar and The Goat Life. Both films were box office successes, with the latter reportedly grossing over ₹150 crore worldwide. Notably, Salaar also gained popularity on OTT platforms. Moreover, The Goat Life was a labor of love for Sukumaran, who was attached to the project for several years and underwent a demanding physical transformation for the role.

The Goat Life is based on the best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham. The novel tells the true story of a young man named Najeeb who migrates from Kerala in search of fortune abroad in the early 90s. This popular literary work has been translated into 12 different languages, further attesting to its global appeal. The Goat Life boasts a star-studded cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis; Amala Paul, and KR Gokul, while the music is by AR Rahman.