Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'The Goat Life' trailer is finally here!

'The Goat Life' trailer features Prithviraj Sukumaran's mesmerizing desert odyssey

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Mar 09, 202402:25 pm

What's the story After months of anticipation, the official trailer for The Goat Life (titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam) has finally been released! Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul in the lead, this heartwarming film by National Award-winning director Blessy tells the real-life tale of Najeeb and his unreal journey filled with tribulations in search of a better life. Here's a trailer breakdown of this dramatic saga, slated to hit theaters on March 28, in five languages.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham has been in development since 2009. At a Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), director Blessy revealed that he has likely read the novel more times than the author himself. The film is shot in the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria. Notably, the production faced unexpected challenges when the crew found themselves stranded in the Jordan desert for 70 days in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trailer

Trailer: Sukumaran's metamorphosis amid desert horizons is astonishing

The trailer provides a captivating glimpse into the arduous journey of an unidentifiable Sukumaran. Narrating the true story of Najeeb, a young man who migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in the early 1990s, the clip unfolds his pursuit of fortune in a foreign land amid the vast, stranded desert and towering dunes. Sukumaran's remarkable transformation, and the awe-inspiring visuals of the expansive desert, heighten excitement for the film.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Details

Movie boasts a star-studded cast and crew

Boasting an international cast, The Goat Life stars Hollywood's Jimmy Jean-Louis (Citation) and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby. The film's music and sound design are crafted by Oscar winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, with stunning visuals by Sunil KS and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Filmed in multiple countries, this ambitious project is reportedly the Malayalam film industry's largest venture to date.

Hype

Rahman dubbed 'Aadujeevitham' as 'Malayalam's Lawrence of Arabia'

Previously, Rahman praised Aadujeevitham as "Malayalam's Lawrence of Arabia (1962)" at an event launching the film's official website. He said, "I am coming back to Malayalam cinema after Yoddha (1992)." "This is truly a composer's film as there are so many emotions to convey through music. I feel honored to work with Blessy, Benyamin, Sukumaran, and the whole team. They have all given their soul to the movie."