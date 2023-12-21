Box office buzz: 'Salaar' earns $1.8M in presales; creates record

Box office buzz: 'Salaar' earns $1.8M in presales; creates record

By Aikantik Bag 02:40 pm Dec 21, 2023

'Salaar' releases on Friday

When action meets pan-India, the films become mammoth grossers at the box office! This recent phenomenon has been encashed by many and now Prashanth Neel is set to do the same with Prabhas's Salaar. Apart from a helluva opening in India, the makers revealed that the film has emerged to be the highest USA premiere grosser for any Indian film in 2023.

'Salaar' took over 'Dunki' internationally

The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "#Salaar takes the USA by storm with record-breaking Premiere pre-sales of $1.81 MILLION, making it the top USA Premiere Grosser for any Indian film in 2023." The actioner also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Tinnu Anand, among others. The film is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Twitter Post

