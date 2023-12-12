Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' seeks stability on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' seeks stability on weekdays

Natural Star Nani is having a great year with two commercial successes at the box office. The actor has carved his niche in Telugu films and is known for his emotional range on celluloid. The recently released family drama Hi Nanna has been performing well at the box office and will seek stability on weekdays. Let's check its domestic collection.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 2.01 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 25.56 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Viraj Ashwin, Nassar, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri.

