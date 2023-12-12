Box office collection: 'Animal' earns Rs. 737.98cr globally

Animal and its box office madness is not stopping anytime soon as the film is quite steady commercially. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film is marching toward newer milestones and has set a record for 'A' rated films in India. Touted as a "Bloody Blockbuster," the action drama will rake in huge until the big Christmas releases like Dunki and Salaar arrive.

The makers took to social media and revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 737.98 crore globally till Monday. The makers will aim for a gradual momentum in order to witness another exponential rise in the upcoming weekend. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

