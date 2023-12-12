Ken Hudson Campbell gets emotional as celebrities aid cancer surgery

Ken Hudson Campbell's tearful reaction as celebrities donate for cancer treatment

Ken Hudson Campbell, known for playing Santa in the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, recently underwent a successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) on October 27, the tumor had grown aggressively in his mouth. A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Michaela, his daughter, to cover medical expenses. The campaign raised over $1,00,000 with the help of Hollywood celebrities and fans.

'He would just burst into tears'

Michaela shared with PEOPLE that her father was "overwhelmed" by the support for the GoFundMe campaign. "The first day we posted it, every time he read something, he would just burst into tears." Celebrities like Steve Carell, Jeff Garlin, Tim Meadows, and The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady contributed to Campbell's treatment. The funds raised will help cover physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, dental implants, caregivers', and other expenses.

What is squamous cell carcinoma?

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is the most common form of oral cancer. It often appears as scaly red patches or elevated growths and can become life-threatening if left untreated. Campbell underwent a 10-hour surgery last week to remove the tumor, during which his lymph nodes and a large part of his jaw bone were also removed. Per reports, surgeons reconstructed a new jaw using a part of his leg bone.

Loss of health insurance and impact on treatment

Earlier this year, Campbell lost his SAG-AFTRA health insurance and stopped visiting the doctors who had been monitoring his mouth. His daughter Michaela said this discouraged her father and he "just didn't really check on it." In January, he had surgery to remove areas of dysplasia (the first stage of cervical cancer) but within 10 months, his cancer became aggressive. The diagnosis came as a shock to the family who believed he was staying on top of his health.

Will Campbell's surgery alter his acting career forever?

After a successful surgery, Campbell is now conscious and breathing independently in the ICU. His daughter expressed optimism that the procedure could pave the way for his return to Hollywood. "It is possible that this procedure will affect his ability to work as an actor in the future," Michaela wrote on GoFundMe. Apart from his role in Home Alone, Campbell featured in films such as Groundhog Day and Armageddon.