Nov 23, 2023

'Marry My Husband' premieres on January 1, 2024

Get ready for a thrilling K-drama, as Park Min-young takes on the lead role in tvN's upcoming series Marry My Husband. Premiering on January 1, 2024, this revenge story is based on a webtoon by Sung So-jak. The plot revolves around terminally ill Kang Ji-won (played by Park) seeking vengeance after discovering her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon) and husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung) have an affair, which leads to her death at the hands of Min-hwan.

Park's preparation to play a terminally ill character

Reportedly, Park worked tirelessly to portray a cancer patient. The production team revealed, "Park Min-young spared no effort in many ways to realistically portray the role of a cancer patient. Everyone on set was surprised." Recently released stills depict Park in a hospital gown and beanie, her pale complexion reflecting the hardships of battling cancer.

