K-drama: 'My Dearest' announces episode extension

K-drama: 'My Dearest' announces episode extension

By Aikantik Bag 11:18 am Nov 09, 202311:18 am

'My Dearest' is one of the most loved shows among K-drama fans

MBC's hit drama My Dearest, airing on Fridays and Saturdays, recently announced a one-episode extension. Set during the Joseon dynasty, the series follows the poignant love story of Lee Jang-hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-jin). After a five-week break, My Dearest made a triumphant return with Part 2 on October 13, swiftly regaining its top spot in its time slot and earning the title of most buzzworthy drama for three weeks in a row.

MBC representative shared extension decision details

An MBC spokesperson said, "We carefully reviewed the broadcast extension of My Dearest, which is receiving lots of love, and made the final decision to extend it for one episode." The additional episode aims to accurately depict the evolving love story between Lee and Yoo, as well as the narrative surrounding the prisoners' return.

Upcoming episode schedule and how to watch

The upcoming episode of My Dearest is set to air on November 10 at 9:50pm KST. With its enthralling plot and skilled cast, this one-episode extension is bound to offer a gratifying conclusion for fans eagerly anticipating the series' end. The series is helmed by Kim Sung-yong and has been a special K-drama for fans.