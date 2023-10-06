'Temptation Island': JioCinema adapts American reality show in India

By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Oct 06, 202304:44 pm

'Temptation Island' India is happening!

Reality shows being adapted by several other countries is a norm. After India's Got Talent and Bigg Boss, India is set to get its own version of the American dating reality series, Temptation Island. Set to premiere on streaming service JioCinema, the format of the show will be quite similar to MTV Splitsvilla. Is it going to take over the cult dating reality show? Time will tell.

JioCinema aims to host all the big reality shows

The dating show will document couples putting their relationships to the ultimate test in a tropical paradise. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show will follow these couples as they face temptations that could potentially lead them to break up and explore new romantic interests. With this new addition, JioCinema aims to cater to the increasing demand for reality shows in India. Other great reality shows streaming on the platform include MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss.

'Temptation Island': Know about the original show

Temptation Island is a two-decade-old American dating reality show that aired back in 2001 on Fox. Later, it was revived by USA Today Network. The American version has had seven seasons to date. Meanwhile, producers of the Indian version, Banijay Asia is a prominent content production company that boasts an impressive history of creating successful reality shows and scripted content for various platforms.