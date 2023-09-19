Ramesh Taurani makes Marathi debut with Sai-Siddharth's 'Sridevi Prasanna'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 02:29 pm 1 min read

'Sridevi Prasanna' to release on January 5, 2024

Tips Industries Limited is one of the oldest film production companies in India. The Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani-headlined company is known for bankrolling several cult films over the years. Now, the company is set to mark its debut in the Marathi film industry and they announced the same on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The project is titled Sridevi Prasanna.

Release date and crew of the film

The makers took to social media and announced their debut Marathi venture and unveiled its release date. The movie will be released on January 5, 2024, and is headlined by Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar. The film is helmed by Vishal Modhave and is being penned by Aditi Moghe. Recently, the production house also bankrolled the Disney+ Hotstar film Gaslight.

