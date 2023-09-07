Johnny Kitagawa sex scandal rocks J-pop; niece Julie resigns

Entertainment

Johnny Kitagawa sex scandal rocks J-pop; niece Julie resigns

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

Julie K Fujishima resigns amid Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse scandal

The late founder of top Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates, Johnny Kitagawa, was an alleged serial sex offender accused of harassing multiple boys and young men over decades. The scandal gained national attention in Japan after a BBC documentary aired in March 2023, leading to criticism from lawmakers and United Nations human rights experts. Admitting the allegations, Kitagawa's niece, Julie K Fujishima, has stepped down from the agency now, with former boyband Shonentai member Noriyuki Higashiyama taking over.

Higashiyama takes over the reins

Higashiyama, the new head of Johnny & Associates, has vowed to devote the rest of his life to dealing with the problem of sexual abuse in the J-pop industry. He acknowledged that it would take time to win back lost trust but promised to work toward rebuilding it. The scandal has highlighted the need for revisions to laws, emphasizing the need for greater transparency and accountability.

Talent agency's dark history uncovered

Founded by Kitagawa in 1962, Johnny & Associates has been the most influential talent agency in Japan's pop music arena, producing popular names like SMAP and Arashi. However, the agency's reputation has been tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse against its founder. The primary media reports of Kitagawa's abuses were carried by local tabloid Shūkan Bunshun in 1999, but the scandal gained national attention this year after the BBC documentary was aired.

Other repercussions due to the scandal

The Johnny Kitagawa scandal has significantly impacted Japan's entertainment industry. Major insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance is considering terminating their contract with Johnny & Associates for talent use in commercials and advertisements, according to Reuters. A victims' group has demanded a formal apology from the talent agency and a revision of laws to protect children from abuse by adults in positions of power.

Share this timeline