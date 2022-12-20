Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in a rape case

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 20, 2022, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on one count of rape by a Los Angeles court on Monday

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape by a Los Angeles court on Monday. The trial was conducted by a jury of 12 people comprising eight men and four women and the deliberation went on for nine days spread across over two weeks. The 70-year-old has already been sentenced to 23 years for a rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

Jury could not come to a verdict on other charges

The Los Angeles jury deliberated for days and weeks before finding Weinstein guilty in the case. The Shakespeare in Love producer was found guilty of a count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on several other charges in the trial involving accusations by four women against Weinstein.

'Forever destroyed a part of me'

The woman, who was identified as Jane Doe #1 during the trial, said in a statement: "Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back." The Pulp Fiction producer was termed by the prosecutor as one who used his professional prowess to abuse women who came to make a mark in the industry, reportedly.

Here's what can be expected from the sentencing

The jury acquitted Weinstein on the charge of sexual battery by restrain involving another woman. They couldn't reach a verdict in alleged assault charges pressed by two other women against him. Meanwhile, Weinstein can possibly get a sentencing of up to 18 years in prison for the counts on which he was found guilty. However, it may also be increased to 24 years.

It all started with #MeToo movement

A number of allegations were put against Weinstein during 2017's #MeToo movement which opened the floodgates for women to come out and speak of sexual violence in the workplace. During this period, over a dozen of women alleged sexual abuse by Weinstein. It was in one of these cases that Weinstein was found guilty in New York and was sentenced to 23 years.