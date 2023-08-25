Miley Cyrus's ode to youth, 'Used to Be Young' released

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus has unveiled her latest single Used to Be Young, which is a touching tribute to personal growth and her loyal fans. The song is featured on her album Endless Summer Vacation, which was produced in collaboration with Kid Harpoon, Mike WiLL Made-It, and BJ Burton, among others. The album also includes tracks with guest appearances from Brandi Carlile and Sia.

Emotional mother-daughter bond in music video

The music video highlights the special bond between Cyrus and her mother. She live-streamed with her mom inside the camera, eliciting laughter and tears as she saw her mother's reflection in herself. Interestingly, Cyrus took to social media and wrote, "These lyrics were written almost two years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you."

