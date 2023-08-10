Musical genius Robbie Robertson (80) dies: Looking at his legacy

Written by Isha Sharma August 10, 2023 | 11:12 am 2 min read

Canadian musician, guitarist, songwriter, and leader of the music group The Band, Robbie Robertson, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 80 years old and his manager Jared Levine said he passed away after a long illness. He was ﻿surrounded by his family in his last moments. As the global music community mourns the loss of the legendary musician, we look at his legacy.

His association with The Band: Songs and albums

As a co-founder, he nourished The Band (formerly the Hawks)—which was essentially active from 1967 to 1977. Along with other members, he's credited with revolutionizing the Americana music genre. Some of the songs he penned are The Weight, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, and Up on Cripple Creek. He also contributed to albums such as Music From Big Pink and Stage Fright.

Association with Bob Dylan was another high career point

Robertson is also fondly remembered for his timeless work with Bob Dylan. The duo reportedly met in the early 1960s, and Robertson went on to work as his lead guitarist in the mid-late 1960s and early-mid 1970s. He also joined hands with Dylan for the 1976 album Desire and the 2001 live album Bob Dylan and The Band: The Basement Tapes Live, among others.

He was Martin Scorsese's trusted man for film music

Robertson also lent his services to multiple Hollywood films in varying capacities and was particularly known for being a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Martin Scorsese. For instance, he was the music producer for Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Jimmy Hollywood, and The Departed. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (awaiting release in October 2023) will be Robertson's posthumous release.

Awards, honors, and documentary dedicated to him

In his sprawling carer, Robertson was honored with several prestigious awards. In 2003, he made it to Canada's Walk of Fame and in 2006, he was felicitated with the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement—Canada's highest performing arts honor. Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, a documentary chronicling his and The Band's career, came out in 2019.

