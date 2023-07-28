Who is Ichikawa Ennosuke? Kabuki actor suspected in parents' suicide

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 28, 2023 | 07:01 pm 3 min read

Ichikawa Ennosuke allegedly helped his parents in committing suicide

Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke made shocking headlines after his name appeared as a suspect in the alleged double suicide of his parents. According to reports, it is speculated that Ennosuke assisted his parents in committing suicide. So, who is Ennosuke and why is he a suspect? Here is everything you need to know about the actor and his parents' alleged suicide.

Ennosuke is suspected of giving sleeping drugs to his parents

According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, the actor is suspected of helping his parents in committing suicide. He allegedly gave sleeping pills in excessive amounts to his father Danshiro IV (also a Kabuki actor), and his mother Nobuko. The couple was found at their residence by Ennosuke's manager while Ennosuke was found in a semi-comatose state, in another room.

Ennosuke reportedly confessed to assisting in suicide

The NHK report claimed he confessed to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. "The publication of articles about me, [alleging things] such as power harassment and sexual harassment, in a weekly magazine was a major trigger for my suicide [attempt]," NHK quoted Ennosuke. Another report quoted his statement that a magazine report prompted them "to hold a family meeting, and we decided to say goodbye."

Ennosuke is also facing sexual harassment allegations

Ennosuke is facing sexual harassment allegations. Per Josei Sebun, a women's magazine, the actor allegedly sexually harassed some women from the stage productions' cast team. The report quoted the women saying that they weren't able to complain due to the power that Ennosuke held over casting decisions. Per the entertainment company Shochiku's statement, no acts of harassment came to their notice at their venues.

Everything to know about Ennosuke

The 47-year-old actor was born into a Kabuki family. His family comes with a distinguished and long lineage. Ennosuke was born as Takahiko Kinoshi, his real name. He made his acting debut in 1980 and adopted his stage name, Ennosuke, much later in 2021. He holds a central role in Super Kabuki. For the unversed, Kabuki is a form of Japanese theater.

A look at his works

Apart from being a Kabuki actor, which is as popular as One Piece manga, Ennosuke has also worked in the Japanese television industry. He appeared in many TV shows including Hanzawa Naoki which was aired in 2020 on the TBS network, apart from a few films. He's also the cousin of Kagawa Teruyuki, a veteran actor, who, too, is facing sexual harassment allegations.

