Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Co-star, rumored boyfriend Sheezan Khan arrested

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Co-star, rumored boyfriend Sheezan Khan arrested

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 25, 2022, 10:42 am 3 min read

TV actor Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested, following a case of abetment of suicide against him

TV and film actor Tunisha Sharma's tragic demise on Saturday has sent shockwaves in the entertainment fraternity. The 20-year-old allegedly died by suicide on the sets of the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in Mumbai. On Saturday night, Sharma's mother filed a case of abetment to suicide against her co-star and rumored boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, who has now been arrested by the Waliv Police.

Khan booked under IPC Section 306

Following Khan's arrest, ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav informed the media, "Waliv Police arrested [Sharma's co-star Khan] by registering a case of abetment to suicide... Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this." Khan has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, contrary to some speculations, the investigative officers have also denied the possibility of Sharma being pregnant.

So far, no suicide note recovered from the spot

"After the tea break, [Sharma] went to the toilet and when she did not come back, [they] broke the door open and found that she had allegedly hanged herself," reported ANI, citing the police. The police also said no suicide case was recovered, which has made the picture quite puzzling. Notably, Sharma shared a social media post from the sets hours before passing away.

Sharma was reportedly suffering from anxiety, depression

Reportedly, not all was too well in Sharma's life. Her former co-actor Simran Budharup has come forward and revealed that Sharma allegedly suffered from "anxiety and depression" and "not everything was hunky dory in her personal life," reported India Today. Previously, Sharma had called actor Kanwar Dhillon her "best friend" and thanked him for helping her during her "anxiety and depression days."

She was found hanging in Khan's makeup room: Reports

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly in Khan's makeup room before the tragic incident took place on Saturday. When Khan returned to the makeup room after completing his shot, he found it was locked. Since Sharma did not respond even after repeated calls, the door was broken open. Upon finding her hanging, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead.

Sharma had worked on several popular projects

Sharma entered the entertainment industry as a child actor and worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, and Kahaani 2. She garnered popularity at a tender age in the television industry with shows like Maharana Pratap, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Internet Wala Love, Hero—Gayab Mode On, Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Ishq Subhan Allah, among others, apart from the ongoing Ali Baba.