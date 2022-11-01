Entertainment

Actor Rambha, her children meet with road accident; daughter hospitalized

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 01, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

The accident happened when Rambha picked up her kids from school

Yesteryear actor Rambha, on Tuesday, shared a photo on her social media space, revealing that she and her family met with a road accident. While everyone else escaped with minor injuries, her daughter Sasha had to be hospitalized and is currently receiving treatment. Announcing the news, the actor also requested her followers to pray for her daughter's speedy recovery.

The accident happened in Canada when Rambha picked up her kids from school. Apparently, her car was rammed by another car at an intersection of a road. She also shared a photo of her daughter being treated at a hospital. Her fans and followers took to the comments section of her Instagram post offering their prayers and thoughts.

The Arunachalam actor wrote on Instagram, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school!" "Me with kids and my nanny, all of us are safe with minor injuries my little Sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad times. Please pray for us your prayers mean a lot," she further added.

Comments Celebrities offered prayers and sent love

As Rambha posted about the accident, Tamil actor Sridevi Vijaykumar expressed her concern. She commented on the actor's post, saying, "Omg... glad you guys are safe.. take care ra..sending prayers and love (sic)." Actor Vikas Kalantri wrote, "My God. Take care, please. Love and prayers (sic)." Actor Meena wrote, "Omg jayamma please take care. Stay safe. Don't worry, Sasha baby will be fine soon."

Information Rambha tied the knot in 2010 and has three kids

Born Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, Rambha is one of the popular actors of the '90s, who shared screen space with several superstars, including the likes of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Salman Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay, to name a few. She took a break from acting in 2010 after getting married to a Canada-based businessman Indhran Pathmanathan. She has three children—two daughters and a son.