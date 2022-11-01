Entertainment

Charu Asopa reveals Rajeev Sen cheated on her during pregnancy

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother and actor Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife and actor Charu Asopa have been in the headlines due to the back-to-back controversies in their marriage. After calling off their plans to divorce in September, they have again decided to part ways. In an explosive interview, Asopa revealed that Sen cheated on her when she was pregnant.

Talking about how she came to know that he was cheating on her, Asopa said, "I spent most of my pregnancy period in Mumbai. Once he just went to Delhi without informing me and I was moving things here and there." "That was when I found something in his bag and found out that he was cheating on me," she further added.

Further speaking about the domestic abuse she faced, Asopa told Pinkvilla, "The entire family knew about it." She added, "Whenever it happened, I would want to leave. But then somewhere I would buy all his excuses and fall for them." "I would end up giving him chance and start afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start," she said.

Sen had told portals previously that Asopa hid the news about her first marriage. "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage," he said. "I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married." Asopa dismissed Sen's accusation of not knowing anything about her previous marriage.

Sen and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, after briefly dating for four months. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Goa. They welcomed their daughter in 2021. Before her wedding to Sen, Asopa was married in 2007 and got separated in November 2016. On the work front, Asopa said that she has some upcoming projects, which she will reveal once confirmed.