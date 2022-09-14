Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh's 'Doctor G' releasing next month?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 14, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

'Doctor G' stars actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ayushmannk)

After facing multiple delays, the latest buzz suggests that Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G has booked its release date. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film is touted to be a medical drama and marks the directorial debut of Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap. The film wrapped shooting last year and faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things seem to be moving forward now.

Context Why does this story matter?

Doctor G marks the debut collaboration between Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is also the third collaboration for Khurrana and Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

The film was previously slated to release on June 17 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

Interestingly, the actors underwent a training session with experts to understand the practicalities of the medical field.

Update 'Doctor G' is reportedly eyeing October 14 release

A source informed Pinkvilla that the film is targeting a theatrical release on October 14 this year. They also informed that the said date will allow the film to get a clear 11-day run before Ram Setu and Thank God arrive in theaters. "The final call on the date will be taken in a couple of days and be followed by an official announcement."

Information All about film's cast, trailer details, more

In addition to Khurrana and Singh, the film also stars actors Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in prominent roles. The social comedy is set on a college campus and features Khurrana as a gynecologist while Singh and Shah will reportedly appear as fellow doctors. Reports also suggest that the film's trailer and posters among other assets will start rolling in around September 20.

Projects Other projects in the pipeline for the actors

Doctor G marks Khurrana's second release for the year after he starred in the political entertainer Anek. Unfortunately, Anek didn't perform well at the box office and received mixed reviews before its shows were discontinued. However, the actor has Aanand L Rai's film An Action Hero in the pipeline after Doctor G. Meanwhile, Singh has Thank God which will release on October 25.