Entertainment

Looking at beloved actor-comedian Raju Srivastava's life, career

Looking at beloved actor-comedian Raju Srivastava's life, career

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 13, 2022, 12:02 pm 3 min read

Tracing comedian Raju Srivastava's life, career.

Raju Srivastava dons many hats. From being a popular stand-up comedian, an actor who appeared in many notable Hindi films to a politician, Srivastava has done it all. Additionally, the comic has also performed during several stage shows in India and internationally too. The 58-year-old is currently recovering at AIIMS Delhi after his heart attack. Here's a glimpse into the comedian's life.

Context Why does this story matter?

The comedian was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack while exercising.

He was reportedly working out on the treadmill when he collapsed and fell.

Amidst many reports that suggested that the comedian's health was deteriorating, his family released a statement on Friday dismissing them all and assuring that his condition is currently stable.

Early life Srivastava was fond of mimicry since he was very young

Srivastava hails from Kanpur where he lived with his family. His father Ramesh Chandra Srivastava was a noted Hindi poet who was famously known as Balai Kaka. The popular comedian found his skills way back as a child when he would enjoy mimicry and impersonating personalities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Becoming a comedian was a dream for him right from a very young age.

Filmography Tracing the comedian's career graph through his films

He began his career by taking up small roles in Bollywood films and also gained notice as Bachchan's look-alike through his impressions. He appeared in Hindi films like Baazigar, Rajshri Productions' movie Maine Pyar Kiya, and Qatil. He scored more prominent roles in the film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and as Durandhar Singh in Shaktiman. He found his turning point 20 years later.

Comedy career 20 years later, Srivastava gained recognition as a famous comedian

The comedian found his stage after he took part in the stand-up comedy television reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He emerged as the second runner-up after Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi. Since then, he participated in many shows like Bigg Boss, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Nach Baliye, Mazaak Mazaak Mein, and also appeared on Kapil Sharma's show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Beyond comedy Srivastava became brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, more

In 2014, the Samajwadi Party selected Srivastava for the Lok Sabha elections but he later returned the ticket due to less support from local units. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 11, 2014. He was also made one of the brand ambassadors for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after getting nominated by PM Narendra Modi and shot commercials and PSAs for it, too.