Taapsee argues with paparazzi in viral clip. Here's what happened

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 09, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Taapsee Pannu was in Mumbai to promote 'Dobaaraa.'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been busy promoting her upcoming film Dobaaraa. On Monday (August 8), the actor arrived at a promotional event at Mithibai College in Mumbai where she was photographed by the paparazzi. What seemed like a normal scenario snowballed into a heated argument when one of the people present asked the actor why she arrived late for the event. Read on.

Incident Actor explained she arrived at the venue at allotted time

The Shabaash Mithu actor arrived at the venue when some photographers kept calling out to her to get her attention and also shouted that they had been waiting there for hours. Pannu tried to explain her side of the story and told them that she had reported to the venue at the given time and also asked them to talk to her respectfully.

Response Pannu: 'Please talk to me in a respectful manner'

"Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)?" the actor told the paparazzo calmly. When told that they had been waiting for a while, Pannu replied saying, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work."

Information 'Actors are always at fault'

As her team tried to diffuse the situation, Pannu told the paparazzi, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realized how are you talking to me." "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always wrong)," she added.

Reactions Netizens responded to viral clip with contrasting takes

As clips of the argument surfaced online, they quickly went viral on social media, and netizens were left divided A user wrote, "She is not misbehaving. She is putting the disrespectful media person in their place (sic)." One social media user also took a different approach and wrote, "Actor.. whattt.. is she an actor... Some people can't handle even limited fame...(sic)."