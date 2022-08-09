Entertainment

'Grease' actor Olivia Newton-John no more; John Travolta leads condolences

Olivia Newton-John has passed away at 73. (Photo credit: Facebook/Olivia Newton-John)

Grammy-winning singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning. The 73-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 but the cause of death has not been revealed. The I Honestly Love You songstress is survived by her husband John Easterling and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi (36). May her soul rest in peace.

Statement News of Newton-John's demise was announced on her official page

The heartbreaking news was announced on her official social media handles in a statement. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," read the note. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer (sic)."

Battle After initial recovery, cancer relapsed in 2013

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she was 43. After treatment, she recovered but cancer relapsed in 2013 and by 2017 it had already metastasized to her lower back. The cancer had reportedly spread to her bones when the doctors diagnosed it as Stage 4 and declared that there was little chance of survival with the relapse.

Condolences Friends, family of late pop star shared their condolences

Despite the grim situation, Newton-John turned into an outspoken advocate to spread cancer awareness and for treating the disease with the use of marijuana. Following the tragic news of her demise, many of her celebrity friends took to social media to offer their condolences. Her Grease co-star actor John Travolta also penned a heartfelt note remembering his longtime friend.

Career A look at Newton-John's career, notable works

Through her stellar career, Newton-John won four Grammys and almost a dozen nominations for her songs. She is best remembered for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease and also her hit song Physical which was released in 1981. Newton-John sang the cult-favorite film's ballad Hopelessly Devoted to You and collaborated with Travolta and other actors for the iconic song Summer Nights.