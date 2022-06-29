Entertainment

All major films hitting theaters in July 2022

July is going to be an absolute treat for moviegoers!

Theaters have finally started returning to their original glory after being shut for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ruling the box office, the theatrical space will only get stronger. July, particularly, will be a riveting month for cinephiles thanks to an interesting slew of releases. Take a look at the upcoming releases.

Early releases July 1: R Madhavan v/s Aditya Roy Kapur

July will begin with R Madhavan's ambitious project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of former ISRO engineer and scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan has also written, directed, and produced the film which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, and Malayalam. On July 1, it will clash with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's Om, helmed by Kapil Verma.

Bollywood premieres Ranbir Kapoor is also coming back in July!

July will see the arrival of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2—Agni Pariksha on July 8. A week later, on July 15, Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case will have a face-off with Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu. The most-awaited July release is Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, which marks his return to celluloid after Sanju (2018), on July 22. Also, Ek Villains Returns will release on July 29.

Hollywood releases Marvel fans will rejoice in July

The God of Thunder will be back in July! Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder will release in Indian cinemas on July 7. The film marks Natalie Portman's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World. Taika Waititi has helmed the project. Another Hollywood release hitting screens next month is Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1.

South Indian releases 'HIT: The 2nd Case' is also coming next month

The booming South Indian film industry, too, has plenty to offer. Ram Pothineni starrerThe Warriorr will release on July 14, while Naga Chaitanya Akkineni-Raashi Khanna's Thank You will release on July 22. Interestingly, HIT: The 2nd Case will release on July 29. Notably, this is the sequel to Sailesh Kolanu's original Telugu movie HIT: The First Case, which came out in 2020.

Other releases Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' will hit theaters toward July end

Luckily, there's more. On July 22, fans will get to see Karthikeya 2, the sequel to the supernatural mystical thriller Karthikeya (2014). The most anticipated film from down South next month is Kichcha Sudeep's labor of love Vikrant Rona, hitting theaters on July 28. The fantasy thriller also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is slated to release in a staggering 14 languages worldwide!