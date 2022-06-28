Entertainment

'ER' star Mary Mara dies at 61 due to drowning

'ER' star Mary Mara dies at 61 due to drowning

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 28, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Actor Mary Mara has passed away. RIP!

American film and television actor Mary Mara, best known for her recurring roles in ER and Law & Order, reportedly died due to drowning at 61. According to reports published on Monday, the actor's corpse was discovered in Cape Vincent's St. Lawrence River at around 8:10pm on Sunday. Mara was staying at her sister Martha's summer home. The cause of her death idetermined yet.

Details New York State Police dismissed foul play

A statement was released by the New York State Police, who mentioned that an investigation is underway. "The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming," they noted in their statement. They also dismissed any foul play in her demise saying, "The victim's body showed no signs of foul play." A detailed report is expected to be submitted after the autopsy.

Quote Here's what Mara's manager said about the heartbreaking news

Mara's manager Craig Dorfman confirmed her demise in his statement to Variety. "Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," Dorfman was quoted as stating by the magazine. "I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in Mad Forest off-Broadway. She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed," he further added.

History Mara's last film was 2020's 'Break Even'

Born on September 21, 1960, in New York's Syracuse, Mara attended San Francisco State University and Yale School of Drama. She has acted in films, television, and stage performances in her more than three decades of career. Mara made her film debut in 1989 with The Preppie Murder. She was last seen in the 2020 film Break Even, after which she retired from acting.

Information She has 83 onscreen appearances to her name

Other films to add to her credits are Love Potion No. 9, Just Looking, K-PAX, Gridiron Gang, and Prom Night. She has made as many as 83 onscreen appearances since her debut in 1989. Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, Catie Mersola; her sisters Martha Mara and Susan Mara; and her nephew Christopher Dailey. May her soul rest in peace.