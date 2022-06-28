Entertainment

Why was Rakhi Sawant trolled for commenting on Alia's pregnancy?

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 28, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Rakhi Sawant has triggered yet another controversy.

Actor, dancer, and reality television star Rakhi Sawant is no stranger to controversy. Throughout her career, she has found herself under the scanner on various occasions due to several bizarre comments that haven't gone down well with the public. The most recent case occurred when Sawant called herself a "masi" (aunt) to actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's yet-to-be-born baby. Netizens weren't impressed.

Sawant has remained a popular name on Indian television due to her participation in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

She regularly stays in the news due to various facets of her life—be it her ugly altercation with her estranged husband Ritesh Singh, or choosing her partner on national television through Rakhi Ka Swayamwar in 2009.

Video Sawant had uploaded a congratulatory video on Monday

A congratulatory video was uploaded on Instagram on Monday, a few hours after Bhatt and Kapoor announced that they are expecting their first baby together. In the video shot inside a car, Sawant appeared alongside her partner and businessman Adil Khan Durrani. Sending her best wishes to the couple, she said, "Main masi banne wali hoon (I am going to be an aunt soon)."

This left a lot of netizens angry and puzzled, who were quick to school the Main Hoon Na actor. While some called her "Begani shaadi me Abdullah deewana (An uninvited guest is seldom welcome)," others reminded her, "You weren't invited to the wedding." A few netizens called her "attention seeker" and "always looking for publicity." We wonder what Sawant has to say about this.

Troubles This is her second controversy in recent times

This isn't the only time Sawant has drawn flak recently—another instance being a cancer awareness event in Pune two days ago. The reason was going to the event with heavy makeup, dazzling jewelry, and a shiny bridal attire. She received immense backlash for "dressing up too much." However, Sawant was decked up this way since she was the showstopper for the event's fashion show.