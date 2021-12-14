Entertainment John Abraham deletes his Instagram posts, retains Twitter ones though

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 14, 2021, 05:59 pm

Has John Abraham deleted or archived his Instagram posts?

John Abraham, whose last outing Satyameva Jayate 2 was a flop at the box office, is making headlines again. Reportedly the actor has deleted all his Instagram posts, but retained the Twitter updates. We wonder what can be the reason behind this move. Speculations are also rife about the Parmanu star's account being hacked prior to his 49th birthday that falls on December 17.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Abraham, who is currently occupied with the current ISL football season, left his fans confused when all his Instagram posts suddenly disappeared. Is it because of Satyameva Jayate 2's debacle at the ticket window or a goof-up about his heart attack comment made on Kapil Sharma's show? His over nine million Instagram followers are still searching for answers, but what do you think?

Context But what had happened on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Abraham was promoting his latest actioner with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar. There he was asked why so many young men are dying of heart attacks. Correlating it to stress, he cited the example of how oil reacts with water forming bubbles on top. He said too much oil creates Triglycerides, which form bubbles in blood, which attack the heart.

Reaction As a result, netizens slammed the actor on social media

Naturally, social media users were taken aback by Abraham's comment and slammed the actor for his opinion. In no time, he was trolled with memes on him. "I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!" one such bewildered netizen wrote on Twitter. Another one posted a picture and said, "Doctors to John sahab: Bus kar ab rulayega kya?"

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

Projects For now, the actor is getting ready for 'Attack' release

But his comments don't seem to be the trigger. Is the secrecy that Yash Raj Films wants to maintain around Pathan, which has him as the antagonist, a possible reason? Or, Abraham may not have deleted his posts at all, but have archived them, like Deepika Padukone had done with her wedding photos. Meanwhile, he'll next be seen in Attack, and Ek Villain Returns.