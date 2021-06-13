Times when Rakhi Sawant and bizarre went hand-in-hand

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 07:09 pm

Bollywood's bombshell Rakhi has often bowled us with her antics

Rakhi Sawant sure finds ways to grab media attention with her posts and allegations. A staunch believer of "any publicity is good publicity," the Main Hoon Na actress also does not mind getting trolled to stay relevant. Be it draping Pakistan's flag and posing on the internet or accusing Tanushree Dutta of rape, Sawant has done the unimaginable. Here's recalling some such bizarre incidents.

Case 1

Her yoga video went viral for unwanted reasons

Beginning with the latest uproar, Sawant drew ire over her yoga videos. It was not about the exercise or offensive comments, but about her attire. Donning a beige sports bra and blue shorts, Sawant aced a headstand but netizens trolled her for "looking naked." The video went viral on social media, garnering over seven lakh views. Sawant unperturbedly went on to post more videos.

Instagram Post

Here is the viral yoga video

Instagram post A post shared by rakhisawant2511 on June 13, 2021 at 11:28 am IST

Case 2

When Sawant blamed media lights for 'exposing her body'

Tracing back, the Chappan Churi dancer was trolled back in 2019 for wearing a see-through shimmery dress at a public event. Speaking about the outrage, Sawant had claimed she wasn't aware her dress was that "transparent" and had blamed bright media lights for "exposing her body." Crying in a video, the 42-year-old had also alleged the controversy was affecting her equation with husband Ritesh.

Case 3

The curious case of Rakhi Sawant's husband

Coming to her husband, the entire episode of Sawant's hush-hush wedding with a UK-based businessman Ritesh ruled the headlines in 2019. More so because the said groom refused to step into the limelight, making many believe that he was but Sawant's imagination. But Ritesh did come forward last year, at least through media interviews, to defend Sawant while she participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Case 4

When she looked for Bajirao in her Mastani avatar

Sawant, who claimed to have not met Ritesh in the last two years, narrated an interesting tale about her marriage earlier. Apparently, Ritesh married her after some goon attempted to abduct her "at gunpoint." Taking the weird-notch even higher, the Mohabbat Hai Mirchi dancer recently stepped out dressed as Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani and told media she was looking for her Bajirao.

Instagram Post

Catch Sawant aka Mastani in action

Instagram post A post shared by varindertchawla on June 13, 2021 at 11:13 am IST

Information

Her habits also include Deepfaking!

Sawant is also quite fond of Deepfake videos as her social media handle will tell. Last month, she had Deepfaked her face on Carey Mulligan's face from Promising Young Woman, declaring her entry into Hollywood. We're both thrilled and frightened to see her next trick!