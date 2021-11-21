Facebook's emoji reactions and notifications spotted trickling down to WhatsApp

Message reactions could soon become a part of interactions on WhatsApp

With the latest update on the beta channel, WhatsApp users on Android can now get a taste of the new message reaction notifications feature that has been in the pipeline for a few months now. Seemingly inspired by parent company Facebook's reactions feature, message reactions allow you to react to messages with an assortment of emojis. Here are more details.

Today, it is almost rude to "leave someone on read." Facebook's emoji reactions for posts/comments are now an acceptable way of acknowledging the content and expressing your opinion or reaction without spending time typing a response. Meanwhile, besides emoji reactions, Instagram also has an additional feature to double-tap direct messages and like them. Something similar is making its way to WhatsApp for message reactions.

WhatsApp now developing message reaction notification system for Android users

Previously, WhatsApp did not have any plans to notify users about reactions to their messages. However, the company later began developing the system for the beta version of WhatsApp on iOS recently. Once the message reactions are available, you can manage reaction notifications for group chats and conversations with individuals separately. You can also turn reaction notifications off completely.

Emoji reactions to messages were briefly available for testing

WhatsApp's message reactions feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo late in August. WABetaInfo also noted that in the beta version of WhatsApp's Android app (version number 2.21.22.7) the company had enabled the feature. It had allowed beta testers to temporarily test out the feature although they could not send message reactions to other WhatsApp users. After being available briefly, WhatsApp removed the feature entirely.

Release date remains unknown for message reactions, reaction notifications features

Meanwhile, the beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo had also discovered users could react with any emoji they choose. However, emoji reactions to messages were not anonymous, and chat participants can see who reacted to their message with a particular emoji, much like on Slack and Facebook. That said, the feature is still in development and the publicly released implementation could differ.