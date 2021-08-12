Facebook Dating rolling out these three new features: Details here

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 11:30 pm

Facebook Dating gets three new features to enable pandemic-safe dating

Taking a break from Metaverses to come back to real-world products, Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook has finally decided to give the company's dating platform some new features. Facebook Dating has introduced features like Audio Dates (name is explanatory), Match Anywhere that would unlock two extra locations, and Lucky Pick so you can match with someone outside your typical preferences. Here's more.

Audio Dates fuses Clubhouse-style interactions with the dating experience

In a thread on Twitter explaining the new features, Facebook communications staffer Alexandru Voica said that Facebook Dating's new Audio Dates feature would let you start an audio chat with the person you matched with. The other person will get an invitation to join your call. We think this feature has been introduced amid the growing popularity of audio-based social networks.

Changing times

Match Anywhere helps set up two additional locations

According to Facebook, the second feature called Match Anywhere has been introduced since many people are working from different cities temporarily. Essentially, gone are the days when one had to use a VPN to spoof their location on dating apps. Now, Facebook Dating will allow you to set two additional locations where you would like to look for matches.

Breaking the mold

Will Lucky Pick help you look beyond what Facebook suggests?

The third feature called Lucky Pick seems to be a tacit acknowledgment that Facebook has gone overboard in an attempt to profile your tastes. Facebook claims that users don't have preferences set in stone, so the Lucky Pick feature enables daters to consider partners who don't exactly fit the bill, but Facebook thinks they might stand a chance.

Facebook Dating recorded uptick in messages, Virtual Dates feature

Voica tweeted that amid the pandemic, usage of the previously introduced Virtual Dates feature increased by 50+ percent. Messages exchanged daily also grew by 55+ percent with Sunday at 7 pm being the most popular time to message matches. He noted that 25 percent of users listed hobbies on their profile. Music, movies, traveling, reading, and gaming were among the most common hobbies.