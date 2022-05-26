Entertainment

Five most tone-deaf things said by Hollywood celebrities

Five most tone-deaf things said by Hollywood celebrities

Written by Isha Sharma May 26, 2022, 01:10 am 2 min read

Celebrities often receive flak for making controversial statements. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

It's not unusual for fans to track their favorite celebrities' actions and be on the lookout for what they are up to. Because of their immense popularity, their words also run the risk of being treated as the gospel truth, which is why controversy rage like wildfire when they utter something inconsiderate. Here are five such instances where Hollywood celebrities said tone-deaf things.

#1 Sam Smith's quarantine meltdown

When the COVID-19 pandemic had started devouring lives globally, singer Sam Smith had posted a series of ill-timed photos that showed them sitting on their doorstep, looking absolutely bored. Their caption had read: "stages of a quarantine meltdown." This didn't go down well with fans who asked them to check their privilege, stating that they could hardly be "confined" inside their $12M London mansion.

#2 Kim Kardashian's advice to women

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian brewed a controversy storm in March 2022 after offering unsolicited advice to women. Using expletives, she said, "Get your a** up and work. It's like nobody wants to work these days." Netizens were quick to point out that they weren't as privileged as her, they didn't have handmaidens waiting for them, and not everyone came from money.

Outright the most controversial and misogynistic statement on the list, Sean Connery was bashed heavily after his 1965 interview with Playboy. "I don't think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman," he had said. Advancing further, the Scottish actor had said, "If a woman is a b**ch, or hysterical, or bloody-minded continually, then I'd do it." What a shocker.

#4 Gwyneth Paltrow's insensitive remarks

The Talented Mr. Ripley star, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for being a fitness freak. She found herself in hot waters when she targeted relatively poor people by saying, "I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year." On another occasion, she disregarded women's problems when she proclaimed that every woman can find time to exercise, even with a baby in the room!

Tech mogul Elon Musk, known for being quite active on Twitter, raised eyebrows when he tweeted in March 2020 that the "coronavirus was dumb and the fatality rate was being overstated." At that time, the virus had already started wreaking havoc and had killed over 3,400 people across 90 countries all over the world. Twitter was quick to school the Tesla CEO soon after.