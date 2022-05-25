Entertainment

'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers tease spin-off featuring Dhanush's character

'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers tease spin-off featuring Dhanush's character

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 25, 2022, 07:51 pm 2 min read

After 'The Gray Man,' Dhanush's character might get his own spin-off.

Dhanush's appearance in the trailer of The Gray Man stirred a frenzy among his fans! In case you wanted to see more of his character, then we have got some news for you! The makers of the film, the Russo Brothers, have confirmed that there is much more to Dhanush's character. And, the actor might explore that in one of the spin-offs soon!

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gray Man is Dhanush's second Hollywood film.

Dhanush debuted in the industry with Ken Scott's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018). He portrayed a street magician who was in search of his estranged father.

After The Gray Man's trailer was released on Tuesday, the Russo Brothers revealed in a Twitter Spaces session that they plan to expand the film into a franchise.

Information 'The Gray Man' universe is in the making

The Gray Man trailer showed us a glimpse of Dhanush in combat. Ever since the trailer's release, the actor created a buzz among Indian fans who wanted to see more of him. Attending a Twitter Spaces session, directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that the movie will extend into a full-fledged universe. And, Dhanush might get to lead his own movie.

Character We wrote the character especially for Dhanush: Russo Brothers

"Dhanush plays one of the top assassins of the world. He's sent after [Ryan Gosling]'s character in the movie," Joe Russo commented. He stated that the role was written specifically for Dhanush. "He's unique. Dhanush has a great presence on the camera. The character is almost mystical in a way. If the audience like this film, we expand the storytelling from here."

Apart from Dhanush, The Gray Man stars actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. Reportedly, Netflix's upcoming spy thriller is one of the most expensive films. It boasts a budget of $200M, as per Variety. The trailer has already clocked in over 6M views on YouTube. The film premieres in theaters on July 15 and will stream on Netflix from July 22.