May 25, 2022

'Padavettu' is set to be released on September 2 this year.

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly's upcoming film Padavettu has a release date. Pauly took to social media to announce that the political thriller will premiere on September 2. The film is produced by Yoodlee Films in association with Sunny Wayne. Apart from Pauly, Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Manoj Omen, and Remya Suresh have supporting roles in the project.

Pauly was last seen in 2021's Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, which had a direct release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

And his upcoming film Thuramukham will mark his first theatrical outing in more than two years. Notably, his previous theatrical release was Moothon (2019).

So, the release dates of his films and all other updates are receiving attention from his fans across the country.

Coming back to Padavettu, the makers announced its release date while sharing a new poster of the movie. Going by the poster, it can be understood that the film will be set against a rural backdrop with Pauly playing a fierce role. It shows the Premam star sharply aiming at something, gearing up to attack with a knife in his hand.

The story of fighting for survival against all odds.



Our labour of love, PADAVETTU is releasing in a cinema near you on 2nd September, 2022.@SunnyWayn @AditiBalan #lijukrishna @saregamaglobal @YoodleeFilms #Padavettu pic.twitter.com/kWw6eDjSJU — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) May 24, 2022

Padavettu is helmed by Krishna, who is also onboard the project as its writer. The director said the upcoming film will focus on "the oppressed section of society, who is in a constant struggle to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place." Producer Wayne said, "We are very happy that the film will now reach the audience on 2nd September around Onam."

Updates Pauly has multiple projects in his kitty

As mentioned earlier, Pauly has Thuramukham in his pipeline. This is set to premiere on June 3. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film is set between 1923 and 1957. It will revolve around harbor workers of Kochi's Mattancherry and their protests against the Chappa system. The actor also has a film titled Maha Veeryar, and two yet-to-be-titled projects coming up.