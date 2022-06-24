Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' trailer: Looking at its highlights

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 24, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

Following a long wait, the makers of Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming pan-Indian film Vikrant Rona unveiled its theatrical trailer on Thursday. Salman Khan dropped the trailer's Hindi version, while Dhanush, Ram Charan, and Dulquer Salmaan dropped its Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions, respectively. Sudeep himself dropped the Kannada version. Vikrant Rona is slated for release on July 28. Here are its highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikrant Rona is an important film for Sudeep as reports suggest that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 50-95cr.

Since it has been made in 3D and will be heavy on special effects, viewers were waiting for the trailer to be dropped for a long time.

Also, it goes without saying that Sudeep's fans are eagerly waiting for the film's updates.

Trailer What did the trailer show?

The 2:58-minute-long trailer provided us with a sneak peek into a mysterious place with Sudeep essaying the role of Vikrant Rona—a police officer who is there to investigate a murder. The camera work by William David seems to be spectacular with jaw-dropping visual effects. It gives us a glimpse of the extravagant visual treat that the film is going to be.

Observation Plot is woven around mysterious land, a phantom, a murder

The trailer starts with a female narrator introducing the viewers to the land surrounded by sea situated in the middle of a dense forest. There seems to be a secret around the mystery land. And the secret remains unrevealed. The dialogs and the situation hint that the film will revolve around the people's fear of the mystery, a phantom, and a murder.

Details Jacqueline Fernandez makes blink-and-miss appearance

A quick glimpse of Sudeep is shown at the beginning of the video. As it progresses, he makes a full-fledged appearance. He seems to be on a mission to unravel a mystery around the death of a police inspector. Leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez makes a blink-and-miss appearance. Other actors including Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok appeared briefly in the trailer.