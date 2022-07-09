Lifestyle

Fashion Day 2022: These styles are making huge comeback

Fashion Day 2022: These styles are making huge comeback

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 09, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Fashion styles form the 1990s and 2000s have made a welcoming comeback this year.

Fashion has always been a vital part of society, leading to the creation of a whole industry. Having founded the House of Worth in Paris in 1826, Englishman Charles Frederick Worth became the first modern fashion designer in the world. This July 9, as we celebrate Fashion Day, let's take a look at how designers have successfully brought back some styles this year.

Nostalgic wardrobe '90s and early 2000s fashion is back and how!

Fashion is like a cycle and one trend which fell out somehow makes a grand comeback some 20 years later! That is exactly what is happening now. We are overjoyed to see how beautifully cargo pants, sequin tops, and dresses have made a comeback from the '90s. You can now wear the dresses your favorite actors wore in the early 2000s Bollywood movies.

Footwear Make space in your shoe rack

In case you haven't noticed them yet, platform sandals, platform pumps, and skater sneakers are in fashion again! Yes, those clear fiber heels give you the Cinderella vibes, but can you imagine the comfort of those platform shoes that make you feel tall yet safe? Well, also back are those pointy stilettos, not a fan of the minimal comfort, but they sure look classy.

Accessories What's back in bags and other accessories?

Bowler bags and padded headbands are in fashion again. Handbags with wooden or bamboo handles have made a comeback this season. Micro bags which look more like little purses and oversized bags which might even fit a large dog in them are ruling now. Talk of extremities! Neon hobo bags and crossbody slings are also back from the '90s.

Uppers fashion Let's talk clothing

Halterneck has made a comeback in dresses, blouses, and tops! Crop tops, which disappeared, leading Bollywood fans to believe that these were only for movies, are back and are a must-try. Neons are very much in trend now and so are sheer kurtas like the ones from the '90s. Wrap-around skirts, sequin mini dresses, and standout collars will rule this year as well.

Lowers Wear those pants everywhere you go

Low-waist jeans are not appealing anymore, and the spot has been claimed by high-waisted and mid-waisted jeans. Set aside skinny jeans and make some space for boyfriend jeans, bell-bottoms, boot cuts, cargo pants, and patent leather pants. Crop tops and high-waisted boyfriend jeans have become a raging trend already. Cribbing about the lack of pockets? The cargo is back to hold all your knickknacks!