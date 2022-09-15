Entertainment

Nude photoshoot case: Ranveer Singh says one photo was 'morphed'

Nude photoshoot case: Ranveer Singh says one photo was 'morphed'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 15, 2022, 03:33 pm 3 min read

Ranveer Singh has presented his side of the story in the nude photoshoot case.

In July, Ranveer Singh set the internet on fire after stripping nude for Paper magazine. However, soon after, he drew flak for his "indecent" approach and "immorality" and an FIR was registered against him for "insulting women's sentiments." Appearing in front of the Mumbai Police to present his side of the story, Singh has now said that one of his photos was "morphed."

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh's photoshoot went viral within a few hours and caused a seemingly endless brouhaha.

While one section of netizens attacked him for being "attention-hungry," several actors, such as Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt called him "bold" and "courageous."

Singh had earlier defended himself and said, "I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a s**t."

Clarification Cops have now sent the photos to forensic experts

In his statement recorded on August 29, Singh told the cops that "one of his photos (that exposed his private parts) was morphed." He reportedly also maintained that his photos weren't obscene since he was "wearing underwear." Responding to the Befikre actor's claims, an officer disclosed, "We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed."

FIR Complaint said the photos 'hurt women's sentiments, insulted their modesty'

In July, the FIR was filed following a complaint raised by an NGO that accused Singh of "hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty by posting nude photographs on social media platforms." Vedika Chaubey, one of the complainants, told IANS, "I have filed the complaint with my husband Abhishek Chaubey's NGO. The police have taken cognizance and registered an FIR."

Information Which sections was Singh booked under?

The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult women's modesty), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Instagram Post Have you seen the 'controversial' photos yet?

Instagram post A post shared by ranveersingh on September 15, 2022 at 1:31 pm IST

Professional updates Meanwhile, here's what Singh is busy with on work front

Singh's last theatrical appearance was in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in May. He was then seen in Netflix's Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Up next, he'll be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus on December 23, 2022, based on William Shakespeare's A Comedy of Errors. Singh also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in pipeline, set for a 2023 release.